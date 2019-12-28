General strike campaignrally reaches Vizag

The campaign rally (jatha) for the general strike called by trade unions on January 8 reached the city on Saturday. Another ‘jatha’ started from Tirupati. Both will reach Vijayawada on December 31.
Addressing the rally at the Gandhi statue near GVMC, CITU State president Ch. Narsinga Rao deplored the ‘anti-worker’ and ‘anti-people’ policies of the Modi government.
He said converting 44 labour laws into four codes and privatising public sector units would adversely affect working class. He said ‘Gajuwaka bandh’ would be observed on January 8 opposing the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.
Padala Ramana and Vamana Murthy (AITUC), Nagabhushanam (INTUC), M. Jaggu Naidu and R.K.S.V. Kumar (CPM) spoke.
