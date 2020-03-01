Gender parity need of the hour: Vasireddy Padma

VIJAYAWADA

01 March 2020 23:23 IST

‘A.P. has set an example by introducing Disha Act’

Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma on Sunday said that she would strive to focus her efforts on protecting the constitutional rights of women.

Speaking at a ‘Power Walk’ organised by the Commission, in association with the Women and Child Welfare Department, from PWD Ground to Tummalapalli Kalakshetram where the rally culminated in a meeting, Ms. Padma said that nobody can snatch the rights of women given by the Constitution.

Advertising

Advertising

“Gender discrimination is a serious issue. People should shun parochialism and contribute towards gender equality. The Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the State brought in the Disha Act for protection of girls and women, Andhra Pradesh set an example to the country by initiating such a move,” Ms. Padma said.

The Mahila Commission would organise a series of programmes to create awareness among people on key issues related to women welfare. As part of International Women’s Day on March 8, similar rallies would be conducted in Kurnool on March 5, in Rajamahendravaram on March 6, and in Visakhapatnam on March 7.

Krishna Collector Md. A. Imtiaz said women were making rapid strides in all fields. They were no less than their male counterparts in strengths, skills and intelligence, he said.

Director of Women and Child Welfare Department and Special Officer for Disha Act Kritika Shukla said that women had the right to enter any public place any time. She said the purpose of the Disha Act was to protect the rights of women and ensure speedy justice to victims of atrocities.

Project Director of Integrated Child Development Scheme Uma Rani, former mayors M. Ratna Bindu and Tadi Sakunthala, Mahila Police personnel, Anganwadi workers and others participated.