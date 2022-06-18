Geared-up to improve ambient air quality in city, says Collector

Departments asked to come up with action plans to identify the main source of pollution

Departments asked to come up with action plans to identify the main source of pollution

NTR District Collector and Chairman of the District Level Implementation Committee (DLIC) on National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) S. Dilli Rao said that the district administration has geared up to improve the ambient air quality in Vijayawada city under the Central government's NCAP initiative.

In a review meeting on the progress made under the programme by the departments concerned here on Saturday, Mr. Dilli Rao said the Central government sanctioned ₹7.50 crore grant to Vijayawada Municipal Corporation in addition to the ₹31 crore fund granted under the 15th Finance Commission.

Formation of green corridors, buffer zones, installation of water fountains, increasing the number of road sweeping machines and garbage lifting vehicles to reduce the surface level dust pollution and others were some of the activities being taken up to reduce the particulate matter (PM10) levels in the city, he said.

He asked the departments to come up with action plans to identify the main source of pollution, mitigate PM 2.5 levels, complete the installation of four Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations and motivate the public for healthier commuting such as usage of public transport systems, bicycle riding, electric vehicles and implementation of intelligent road traffic management system among others.

He asked the stakeholders, including the general public, to contribute their part by cooperating with the district officials by avoiding activities such as burning garbage and plastics in the open and others that cause pollution.

Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar and others were present.