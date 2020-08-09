Gear up to take up cultivation, tribal people told

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Sunday promised all support to the tribals and encouraged them to make best use of the 40,000 acres of land to be distributed among the 14,000 tribal families in the Rampa and Chintoor Agencies.
Addressing the gathering of tribal elders and women during the celebration of the World Tribal Day here, Mr. Muralidhar Reddy said that all was set to distribute the land to the forest dwellers on October 2.
The tribal families would be offered every support from the district authorities, he said, encouraging them to take up horticulture, agriculture and micro-irrigation practices on the land given to them.
Assistance through NREGA
The assistance would also be extended through the NREGA to improve their livelihood in the Rampa and Chintoor tribal pockets, said the Collector.
Felicitating the elders of various tribes inhabiting in the East Godavari Agency, Mr. Muralidhar said that the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) at Rampachodavaram and Chintoor would strive for improving the quality of life of the seven tribes in the district and protecting their age-old traditions and culture.
The Collector said that the tribals would get access to various government documents at the panchayat level through the secretariat system.
ITDA Rampachodavaram in-charge project officer Praveen Adithya has promised to develop marketing chain for better price for the forest produce being collected by the tribes.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath