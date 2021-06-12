Gear up to handle third wave effectively, Naidu tells govt.

Sonu Sood joins discussion on COVID-19 challenges organised by NTR trust

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday urged the government to gear up and put a fool-proof system in place to effectively fight the possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participating in a webinar on ‘Ways to Ensure Overall Well-being of Society’, organised as part of the ‘#Wemusttalk’ initiative of the NTR Memorial Trust, Mr. Naidu expressed serious concern over the extent of suffering and devastation caused by the first and second waves of the coronavirus to the lives of the people cutting across all sections of society. He said voluntary organisations and individual COVID warriors should contribute their mite, strengthening the hands of the government machinery.

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood also participated in the discussions focussing on COVID-19 challenges and their solutions.

Naidu lauds actor

Lauding the actor’s help to the stranded migrant labourers during the first wave of the pandemic and for continuing the good work in the second wave, he said Mr. Sood had been reaching out to people in need of help and cited the example of the actor buying a tractor for a poor farmer in Madanapalle. He said such champions of humanitarian works should share their experiences to inspire others to work for the cause.

Speaking about the services being extended by the NTR Memorial Trust, Mr. Naidu said besides tele-medicine services, it was supplying food to the COVID-hit persons. Over six oxygen generation plants had been set up and the trust had also written letters to frontline warriors, acknowledging their valuable services.

He said to effectively battle the third wave, the government should leave no stone unturned and underscored the need to administer the vaccine to all.

Pointing that COVID-19 cases were gradually subsiding, he said, however, this should not become a reason for complacency.

‘Every person can serve’

Mr. Sonu Sood said every individual could become a part of the service activities to mitigate the woes of the COVID-affected people. “COVID-19 has taught this world empathy, humanity and humility. The enduring challenge will be to ensure sustainable livelihoods for the countless workers who had lost their everything to the first wave of the pandemic,” he said.

The actor lauded Mr. Naidu’s contribution in developing the united Andhra Pradesh. “Hyderabad looks very beautiful and well-maintained and the city witnessed a rapid progress, thanks to Mr. Naidu’s efforts to strengthen the IT sector,” he said.