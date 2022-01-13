Gear up to fight COVID surge, Collector tells nodal officers

‘Doctors should wear double masks and take all protection measures while attending to patients’

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has directed the COVID nodal officers concerned to be prepared with the tasks assigned to them in view of the rising number of cases in the district.

In a review meeting here on Wednesday, he asked the officials concerned to personally monitor the work in view of the pandemic situation. He advised the officials on duty to wear double masks and all self-protection measures while attending to patients.

The Collector reviewed the functioning of various committees.

He directed the Principal of Andhra Medical College (AMC) and Superintendent of King George Hospital (KGH) to ensure the availability of required medical equipment at the hospital. He asked the AMC Principal to issue orders to the staff of the testing centres to work in three shifts.

Joint Collector P. Arun Babu and ITDA Project Officer Ronanki Gopalakrishna, COVID nodal officers and MPDO s were present.

Important phone numbers

COVID Testings

0891 - 2501255, 2501256, 2501257

Hospital Admissions

0891 - 2501271, 2501272

104 call centre

Nodal officer

Dr Jeevan:-9849112471

Hospital admissions in-charge

ED, BC Corporation

9849906006