Gear up for spurt in demand for power during kharif, utilities told

Vijayawada

10 June 2020 23:23 IST

‘Focus on ensuring 100% free power to agriculture sector’

The State government has directed the power utilities to submit an action plan to meet a likely spurt in demand during the kharif season, and focus on upgrading agriculture feeders to ensure 100% free power to the sector.

In a teleconference with AP-Transco Joint Managing Director K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu, JMD (Vigilance) K. Venkateswara Rao and CMDs of Discoms Nagalakshmi Selvarajan, H. Haranatha Rao and J. Padma Janardhana Reddy, and Director (Grid & Transmission, AP-Transco) K. Praveen Kumar on Wednesday, Energy Secretary N. Srikant instructed the chief engineers to submit the completion certificates of periodic and preventive pre-monsoon maintenance activities, and said they would be held responsible for any technical snags that cause disruptions in power supply.

Advertising

Advertising

He stated the government attached top priority to 24/7 power supply and 9-hour free supply to the agriculture sector, and efforts should be made towards that endeavour.

Mr. Srikant also directed the officials to complete upgradation of agriculture feeders by the beginning of rabi season to ensure free power to 100% of the agriculture connections.

Emphasis was to be laid on proper maintenance of power transformers and feeders, and attending to any repairs at the earliest.