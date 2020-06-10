Andhra Pradesh

Gear up for spurt in demand for power during kharif, utilities told

‘Focus on ensuring 100% free power to agriculture sector’

The State government has directed the power utilities to submit an action plan to meet a likely spurt in demand during the kharif season, and focus on upgrading agriculture feeders to ensure 100% free power to the sector.

In a teleconference with AP-Transco Joint Managing Director K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu, JMD (Vigilance) K. Venkateswara Rao and CMDs of Discoms Nagalakshmi Selvarajan, H. Haranatha Rao and J. Padma Janardhana Reddy, and Director (Grid & Transmission, AP-Transco) K. Praveen Kumar on Wednesday, Energy Secretary N. Srikant instructed the chief engineers to submit the completion certificates of periodic and preventive pre-monsoon maintenance activities, and said they would be held responsible for any technical snags that cause disruptions in power supply.

He stated the government attached top priority to 24/7 power supply and 9-hour free supply to the agriculture sector, and efforts should be made towards that endeavour.

Mr. Srikant also directed the officials to complete upgradation of agriculture feeders by the beginning of rabi season to ensure free power to 100% of the agriculture connections.

Emphasis was to be laid on proper maintenance of power transformers and feeders, and attending to any repairs at the earliest.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2020 11:28:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/gear-up-for-spurt-in-demand-forpower-during-kharif-utilities-told/article31798702.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY