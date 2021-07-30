Gear up for registration services in ward, village secretariats: Jagan

‘Expedite works on beach corridor, multi-level car parking in Vizag’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials to get ready to provide registration services in the ward and village secretariats to ensure one registration office for every 2,000 people.

“It helps in keeping a tab on land-related issues and preventing disputes,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said while addressing a review meeting on the activities of the Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Department on Friday.

The Chief Minister suggested to the officials to focus on construction and demolition waste management in cities and towns, and on repairing roads that were in bad shape.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government endeavoured to give house sites to the eligible poor within 90 days of the submission of applications, and asserted that there would be no need for them to depend on middlemen to avail of the benefit.

TIDCO houses

He ordered that the construction of TIDCO houses be completed as per schedule.

The officials told the Chief Minister that the construction of about 45,000 houses undertaken in the first phase was poised for completion in one month and the remaining would be over by the year-end.

“Lay emphasis on infrastructure in the TIDCO housing colonies,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the natural history park, beach corridor and multi-level car parking projects in Visakhapatnam, and wanted them to be expedited.

Underground drainage

He further ordered that an action plan be prepared for laying underground drainages in Vijayawada, Guntur and Nellore, which were incomplete during the TDP regime, and to set up sewage treatment plants in Mangalagiri-Tadepalli, Macherla and Kurnool to prevent pollution of river waters.

He complimented the officials for establishing a ‘Mahila Mart’ as a pilot project in Pulivendula with the involvement of the members of self-help groups.

Depending on its reception, more such marts could be set up across the State under the aegis of the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas, he said.

MA&UD Minister B. Satyanarayana, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Special Chief Secretary Y. Srilakshmi, and Secretary (finance) N. Gulzar were present.