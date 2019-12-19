Gear up for ‘Naadu-Nedu’ Phase 2 in govt. schools: CM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials concerned to start giving a facelift to government schools under the second phase of the Naadu-Nedu programme in June 2020. In the first round, infrastructure is being improved in 15,715 schools, he said at a review meeting on Thursday.

Mr. Jagan said furniture and other amenities were being provided in a total 6,89,491 schools and due emphasis has been laid on quality. Priority has been attached to supplying safe drinking water in all schools and maintaining cleanliness. He would inspect schools during his district tours to ensure that the programme was implemented in a foolproof manner.

Expert advice

Officials told the CM that the advice of reputed institutions such as University of Chicago, National Institute of Education-Singapore, Cambridge International, IIT-Madras and English and Foreign Languages University- Hyderabad was sought for improving the standards of education in the government schools.

English language skills were being imparted to teachers keeping in view the introduction of English medium in Classes 1 to 6 in government schools. Besides, summer camps were planned to be organised for students of Classes 5 and 6.