Andhra Pradesh

Gear up for municipal polls, officials told

District Collector M. Hari Narayanan on Monday called upon the officials to be prepared for the municipal elections in Chittoor, scheduled for March 10.

At a meeting with municipal commissioners of Tirupati and Chittoor corporations, Palamaner, Punganur, Puttur, Nagari and Madanapalle municipalities, the Collector said the returning and assistant returning officers should be given a thorough training on the polling procedures and said that the facility of postal votes had to be utilized by the officials to the maximum extent.

