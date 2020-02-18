Gear up for local body polls, TDP activists told

Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Tuesday asked the TDP leaders and activists to gear up for local body elections and prove that the party’s strength at grassroots-level remained intact in spite of challenges faced in general elections. He organised a review meet with the party activists in Mandasa of Srikakulam district.

Interacting with local leaders, he said that TDP was always strong in local body elections and the history would be repeated again in ensuing Panchayat and Zilla Parishad elections.

Distribution of sites

He interacted with villagers of Baliyaputti village of Kanchili mandal as the residents opposed proposed distribution of sites on a nearby hillock. They told him that they were depending on hill for livelihood and it should not be disturbed. Mr. Rammohan Naidu alleged that the district administration was not considering the local issues while taking steps for distribution of land to the poor.