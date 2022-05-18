Gear up for kharif operations, Minister tells Godavari delta farmers

Irrigation water to be released into canals from June 1

BC Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna addressing the DRC meeting in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday.

Minster for B.C. Welfare, Information and Public Relations and Cinematography Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Wednesday appealed to the farmers to gear up kharif operations from June 1 in East Godavari district.

Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna, who is also district in-charge Minister, and Home Minister T. Vanita were addressing the media after the District Review Committee (DRC) meeting here on Wednesday.

Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said the canals across the length and breadth of the Godavari delta would receive irrigation water to speed up kharif operations from June 1.

On ‘YSR Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme, he said that construction work had already commenced at 90% of the sites in the district.

On farmers’ welfare, Ms. Vanita said all measures had been taken to supply paddy seed and fertilizers on time.

East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha, Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat, East Godavari Zilla Parishad Chairman Vipparthi Venu Gopal and West Godavari ZP Chairman K. Srinivas and other public representatives participated in the review meeting.