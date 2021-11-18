Gear up for implementing NEP from next academic year: CM Reddy

‘Focus on construction of additional classrooms and identifying teaches’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to focus on the construction of additional classrooms at required locations to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) from the next academic year.

Reviewing the reforms introduced in the education sector and the NEP at his camp office here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to prepare an action plan on construction of additional classrooms and start work on them immediately, besides identifying the required number of teachers.

The purpose of NEP was to keep the teacher-student ratio rational and ensure subject-wise teachers, he said.

Merger of schools

The officials informed the Chief Minister that the NEP would be implemented in three phases over three academic years from 2021–22 to 2023–24, and added that 25,396 primary schools would be merged with upper primary schools and high schools.

They said 2,663 primary schools were merged this academic year in the first phase covering 2,05,071 students under the NEP. A total of 9.5 lakh students were covered under the NEP for this academic year.

CBSE affiliation

The officials also informed the Chief Minister that the CBSE had given its nod for affiliation of 1,092 schools for 2021–22 academic year, and added that the students would write the CBSE Class 10 exams for the first time in academic year 2024-25.

They said only 24,000 schools had CBSE affiliation globally, and it’s a record that the CBSE affiliation was given to 1,092 school in an academic year to a single State in the country.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to improve the efficiency of the District Institute for Education and Training (DIET) institutions and said that teachers should be imparted best quality training.

He also instructed the officials to set up a helpline to complain about any problems or difficulties regarding facilities in schools, and the number should be displayed prominently in every school. He also instructed the officials to lay special focus on English and make use of dictionaries given to students.

Aided schools

The Chief Minister reiterated that surrendering of aided schools to the State government was completely voluntary and the intention was to do good and help the managements, teachers and students of aided institutions by improving their prevailing conditions.

“If the managements hand over the institutions they are unable to run, the government will revive them and the names of the donors will be retained,” he said. Managements that had opted to surrender their institutions or only the teachers could reconsider their decision, he added.

He further instructed the officials to obtain regular feedback on the ‘Gorumuddha scheme’ from the parents and students. He directed the Collectors, JCs and officials to monitor the scheme and check the quality of food.

He also said the concept of learning various subjects through the Internet and electronic devices and teaching them to others should be taught to the children.

Education Minister A. Suresh and School Education Principal Secretary B. Rajashekar were among others present.