Gear up for Grama Darshini this month, says Krishna Collector

August 01, 2022 23:41 IST

Officials to make surprise visits to check public facilities in villages

Krishna District Collector P. Ranjit Basha said that the Grama Darshini programme will be started by the government in August and asked the officials concerned to be prepared.

In a review meeting at Machilipatnam on Monday, Mr. Ranjit said that under the programme officers would receive messages from the government through a software asking them to inspect a particular village on a particular date. They should accordingly make a surprise visit to the villages and inspect the schools, secretariats, primary health clinics, Rythu Bharosa Kendrams and the other facilities there and submit a report, he said.

Mr. Ranjit also asked the secretaries in the Secretariats to inspect the schools in their jurisdiction and submit a status report.

District Revenue Officer M. Venkateswarlu, RDO I. Kishore, DMHO Dr. Geetha Bhai and others were present.