Andhra Pradesh

Gear up for Grama Darshini this month, says Krishna Collector

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA August 01, 2022 23:41 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 23:41 IST

Krishna District Collector P. Ranjit Basha said that the Grama Darshini programme will be started by the government in August and asked the officials concerned to be prepared.

In a review meeting at Machilipatnam on Monday, Mr. Ranjit said that under the programme officers would receive messages from the government through a software asking them to inspect a particular village on a particular date. They should accordingly make a surprise visit to the villages and inspect the schools, secretariats, primary health clinics, Rythu Bharosa Kendrams and the other facilities there and submit a report, he said.

Mr. Ranjit also asked the secretaries in the Secretariats to inspect the schools in their jurisdiction and submit a status report.

District Revenue Officer M. Venkateswarlu, RDO I. Kishore, DMHO Dr. Geetha Bhai and others were present.

