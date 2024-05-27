ADVERTISEMENT

Gear up for election counting, Anantapur District Collector tells officials

Published - May 27, 2024 06:00 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector and District Election Officer V. Vinod Kumar has instructed officials to focus on meticulous counting on June 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at a review meeting at the Collectorate’s revenue building here on Sunday, the Collector emphasised the need for a smooth and efficient counting process following the successful conduct of the polling. He directed the immediate commencement of preparations for counting activities. The Collector underscored the importance of addressing complaints promptly, providing training to counting personnel and creating a well-equipped and organised environment at the counting centres. 

The officials were also instructed to establish a media centre, ensure high-speed internet connectivity, and provide necessary facilities such as refreshment rooms, toilets and seating arrangements for candidates and agents at the counting centres.  He said that every counting centre should have a public address system, and specific provisions for the observer, Deputy Tehsildar and a computer operator.

 The instructions also include post-counting protocols, such as sealing of EVMs and handling of postal ballot rejections. The officials from various departments have been directed to prepare diligently for the upcoming counting process. Key officials, including Municipal Corporation Commissioner Megha Swaroop and Zilla Parishad CEO Vaikhom Nidia Devi, were present at the meeting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US