Gear up for election counting, Anantapur District Collector tells officials

District Collector and District Election Officer V. Vinod Kumar has instructed officials to focus on meticulous counting on June 4.

Speaking at a review meeting at the Collectorate’s revenue building here on Sunday, the Collector emphasised the need for a smooth and efficient counting process following the successful conduct of the polling. He directed the immediate commencement of preparations for counting activities. The Collector underscored the importance of addressing complaints promptly, providing training to counting personnel and creating a well-equipped and organised environment at the counting centres.

The officials were also instructed to establish a media centre, ensure high-speed internet connectivity, and provide necessary facilities such as refreshment rooms, toilets and seating arrangements for candidates and agents at the counting centres. He said that every counting centre should have a public address system, and specific provisions for the observer, Deputy Tehsildar and a computer operator.

The instructions also include post-counting protocols, such as sealing of EVMs and handling of postal ballot rejections. The officials from various departments have been directed to prepare diligently for the upcoming counting process. Key officials, including Municipal Corporation Commissioner Megha Swaroop and Zilla Parishad CEO Vaikhom Nidia Devi, were present at the meeting.