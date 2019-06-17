Gear up for door delivery of services, revenue officials told

Collector V. Vinay Chand urged officers and employees of the Revenue Department to rise to the occasion as several services that are being proposed to be ‘door delivered’ by the State Government fall under the department’s purview.

Issue of certificates to students and title deeds, pattadar pass books, mutations, deemed mutations, adangal correction and integrated certificates to others should be done without any delay, Mr. Vinay Chand said at a meeting with officials.

Available government and private land should be identified by June 20 by taking up a survey immediately since the government wanted to take up distribution of house sites, Mr. Vinay Chand told officials.

Roadmap

The Agriculture Department should chalk out its programme for the kharif crop and extend loans on time to farmers, he said.

Earlier, Joint Collector G. Srijana made a presentation on services like mutation, deemed mutation, adangal correction, integrated certificate, patta sub-division, family member certificate, 22-A statement, house-site pattas, loan eligibility cards, pending alienations, revenue court cases, writ petitions, notional accounts, Web Land-Aadhaar seeding, safeguarding government lands, un-served and unsettled villages and civil supplies.

Paderu Sub-Collector S. Venkateswar, Joint Collector II M. Venkateswara Rao, DRO R. Gunnaiah, Visakhapatnam, Narsipatnam and Anakapalle Revenue Divisional Officers, Tej Bharat, Govinda Rao and Suryakala and Assistant Director, Survey, Manisha Tripathi participated in the meeting.