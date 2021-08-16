Gear up for COVID third wave, says Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpa Srivani , Collector A. Suryakumari and SP Deepika M. Patil saluting the national flag, in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

VIZIANAGARAM

16 August 2021 00:15 IST

‘I-Day dedicated to deceased frontline workers’ kin’

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister in-charge of Tribal Development Pamula Pushpa Srivani urged government officials to work in tandem to prevent the likely onset of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said that many frontline workers had lost their lives to the virus while rendering services to the public, and said the 75th Independence Day was dedicated to those families which lost their dear ones in serving the public.

Along with top women officials including Collector A. Suryakumari and Superintendent of Police Deepika M. Patil, Ms. Srivani participated in the parade at Cantonment Police Grounds.

After hoisting the tricolour, Ms. Pushpa Srivani said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving top priority to both development and welfare in Vizianagaram district. She urged celebrities who belonged to Vizianagaram but are now settled down in other parts of the country and across the world to adopt government hospitals and educational institutions in the district and ensure their speedy development.

Earlier, Ms. Pushpa Srivani visited stalls and highlighted the achievements of the government. The Deputy Chief Minister handed over awards and appreciation certificates to Kesali Foundation head and former Member of AP State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights Kesali Apparao, Puvvada Anjaneyulu and Puvvada Bhaskara Rao Charitable Trust’s executive committee member P.A. Vardhan, and Panchamukha Nitya Annadana Trust secretary Perla Kamaraju for serving the public at the peak of the first and second waves of COVID-19.

District Cooperative Marketing Society chairperson Avanapu Bhavana asked officials and staff to extend service to the farmers as they were the backbone of the country. After hoisting the tricolour at the DCMS office, she said that the society was able to do business worth nearly ₹15 crore every year, and said it would rise to ₹20 crore in the current financial year with optimum utilisation of resources.

YSRCP senior leader Avanapu Vikram said Rythu Bharosa and other schemes were benefiting farmers and helping them overcome financial distress. DCMS business manager B.V.S. Saikumar said that the society was trying to achieve more business with the supply of materials and provisions to schools and hostels.