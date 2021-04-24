Gear up for challenging times, police personnel told

ONGOLE

24 April 2021 23:27 IST

Safety measures explained at awareness meet

Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal on Saturday called upon police personnel to gear up for the most challenging environment as the number of coronavirus cases went up exponentially across the district.

With the second wave of COVID-19 wreaking havoc, Mr. Kaushal asked them to strictly follow ‘Dasa Sutralu’ (10 norms) while policing. It was the personnel at the grassroots level who bore the brunt of the viral disease earlier while enforcing the curbs to combat the disease. Hundreds of them had contracted the infection and some of them succumbed to it.

At an awareness programme held here for police personnel and their family members in four batches, the SP said they, being frontline warriors, should in the first place fully follow the precautionary measures like wearing face masks, cleaning hands with sanitisers frequently and maintaining social distance.

Advertising

Advertising

The SP asked the personnel to call the Police Covid Helpline number 9121104791 set up here for any coronavirus-related information.

He said he was regularly monitoring the health conditions of the staff by looking into their test reports from the police officers concerned from time to time.

The personnel who contract the infection should remain mentally strong and should not get carried away by rumours, he said and promised to arrange the best available treatment for them.

GGH assistant professor Dr. L. John Richard took a volley of questions to remove misgivings among the personnel. Police clinic medical officer Dr. Bhanumathi explained to the personnel about the basic symptoms of the disease and the steps to be taken to keep the disease at bay.

Ongole’s Om Shanthi group founder B.K. Madhavi said that there was no need to fear if one got infected. They should be spiritually-inclined and follow a healthy lifestyle. “Along with medicines, mental stamina is needed to win the battle against the viral disease,” she stressed.

The SP handed over kits containing vitamin tablets, masks and sanitisers the police personnel, home guards and their family members.