GCC Vice Chairman takes stock on market potential for non-timber forest products

November 03, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - RAMPACHODAVARAM (ASR DISTRICT)

The Hindu Bureau

Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) Vice Chairman and Managing Director G. Suresh Kumar on Friday took stock of the market potential for turmeric, tamarind and shikakai being sold by Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVK) in Rampachodavaram and Chintoor mandals of the Alluri Sitarama Raju district. 

The Koya and the Konda Reddi tribes are engaged in the value-added and processing activities of the non-timber forest products, primarily turmeric, tamarind and shikakai through the VDVK, he said. In an interaction with the tribal women, Mr. Kumar inquired about potential and challenges during the processing and packing stages of the same. He further added that the VDVK would encourage sustainable practices to promote non-timber forest products.

