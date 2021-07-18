Gazette on river boards will help settle disputes amicably: GVL

He alleges that the State is diverting paddy procurement funds

The gazette notification on the jurisdiction of the Krishna and Godavari river management boards has paved the way for an amicable settlement of the disputes between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, but fresh controversies are being raked up with ulterior motives, BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has said.

If the two States want to share the river waters in a congenial atmosphere, the governments should desist from politicising the matter, Mr. Narasimha Rao said while addressing the BJP Kisan Morcha State executive meeting here on Sunday.

Mr. Narasimha Rao pointed out that the agriculture budget, which was about ₹20,000 crore during the Congress regime, was increased by the NDA government to ₹1.22 lakh crore.

‘Farm Acts beneficial’

He asserted that the new Farm Acts would fetch better returns on investments made by the farmers by providing them better marketing opportunities.

The funds given by Union government for paddy procurement were being diverted by the State government, Mr. Narasimha Rao alleged, and demanded that the State government take concrete action to help the farmers in overcoming the crisis precipitated by the COVID-19 and solving certain other serious problems faced by them for decades.

‘Clear farmers’ dues’

The YSRCP government, which claims to be spending ₹80,000 crore on farmers’ welfare, should immediately clear their dues amounting to ₹3,000 crore, BJP State president Somu Veerraju said.

He expressed regret that the millers were calling the shots to the detriment of the farmers as the successive governments failed in taking remedial action.

The prices of various agricultural commodities skyrocketed due to the government’s failure in taking market intervention measures when the situation warranted.

For instance, red gram was to be sold at ₹80 to ₹90 per kg, but the price in the open market went up to ₹150 per kg. Similar was the trend of various commodities, and the consumers were left to fend for themselves, he alleged.

Mr. Veerraju criticised the opposition parties for spreading misinformation on the new Farm Acts, which, he insisted, were intended to improve the lot of the farmers.

Mr. Veerraju said the State government was not properly implementing the crop insurance scheme, and the farm mechanisation programme was going on at a sluggish pace.

The government made tall claims about the Rythu Bharosa Kendras, but what was their use in reality, Mr. Veerraju questioned, exhorting the Kisan Morcha to take up cudgels on behalf of the beleaguered farmers.

Kisan Morcha national vice-president Suresh Reddy, State president Sasibhushan Reddy, BJP State vice-president Suryanarayana Raju were present.