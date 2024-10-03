Gayatri alankaram today at Indrakeeladri

On the second day of Dasara festivities on Friday, the presiding deity Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri is adorned as Sri Gayatri Devi.

In this attire, Sri Gayatri Devi is seated in a lotus with ‘pancha mukhi’ (five faces) and ‘samana’ (five lives). She glows in five colours and ‘ashtha bhuji’ (eight shoulders).

She is armed with ‘khadga’ (sword), ‘baana’ (bow and arrow) and ‘ankusa’ (spear), with a flower on her right, a ‘chakra’, a ‘sankha’ in the other hands.

The temple priests deck up the deity as Sri Gayatri Devi to tell the devotees that the Gayatri Devi, as a Mother, protects the one who chants the maha-mantra devotedlyby giving them salvation, relief, emancipation, money, food, worldly pleasures and good offspring.