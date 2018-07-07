Gautam Sawang transferred, to head Vigilance

Commissioner of Police Damodar Gautam Sawang was transferred and posted as the Director General, Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) and ex-officio Principal Secretary to Government, General Administration (V&E) Department on Saturday.

Mr. Sawang, a 1986 batch officer, assumed the office on July 20, 2015, succeeding A.B. Venkateshwara Rao, now the chief of intelligence wing.

In July 2016, he was promoted to the rank of DGP along with five officers but was retained as the city police chief though the post was assigned to the officer of the rank of Addl. DGP.

In August 2014, the city police chief’s post was assigned to the rank of DIG and then upgraded after announcement of the capital region.

Mr. Sawang, who had transformed policing in the city with the ‘friendly policing’ slogan, was one of the aspirants for the post of the DGP, Head of Police Force (HoPF) during the last two appointments. In the recent appointment, R.P. Thakur of the same batch was picked by the Chief Minister though speculation was rife that Mr. Sawang would be chosen.

Mr. Sawang brought in various reforms particularly the Mahila, the Vrudha and the Balya Mitras. The latest was the unique Mahila Rakshana Kendram, a 24x7 response and rescue centre. The post of V&E is being headed by A.R. Anuradha in full additional charge. Mr. Sawang served the city for nearly three years.

Next in the race for the post are Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao (1989), P.V. Sunil Kumar (1993), Amit Garg (1993) and Nalin Prabhat (1992).