Gautam Sawang takes over as APPSC Chairman
Former Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang took over as Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) here on Thursday. He took the oath of office after a traditional welcome amidst Vedic chants by priests.
Senior IPS officer P.S.R. Anjaneyulu, who was holding the additional charge of the Secretary of the commission and is now appointed as DGP (Intelligence), and other officials of the commission were present on the occasion.
