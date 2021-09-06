Gauri Lankesh remembered on fifth death anniversary

ONGOLE

06 September 2021 23:56 IST

‘She was a staunch secularist who fought for rights of women and Dalits’

Social activists led by the Organisation for Protecction of Democracy’s (OPDR) State vice-president Ch. Sudhakar on Monday urged people to come together and vote out the BJP-led Central government, accusing it of pursuing ‘fascist’ policies.

Mr. Sudhakar paid floral tributes to social activist Gauri Lankesh on her fifth death anniversary. “It is high time that people take inspiration from the brave woman, a staunch secularist who was killed for fighting against right-wing extremism, and strive to uphold democratic values and ensure social justice to the depressed classes,” Mr. Sudhakar said.

Farmers had taken the lead to bring together people from different walks of life including labourers, consumers, dalits, youth and women to spearhead a protracted struggle against the Centre demanding the abolition of the three farm laws,” said All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee Prakasam district convener Ch. Ranga Rao while inaugurating the protest meeting in front of Prakasam Bhavan.

Through her weekly called Gauri Lankesh Patrike, she fought for the rights of women and Dalits, recalled Bahujan Samaj Party leader M. Anji Babu.

Poura Samajam president G. Narasimha Rao said that she had always espoused the cause of rationalism. Those forces which were behind the killing of Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare and M.M. Kalburgi, were behind the murder of Gauri Lankesh as well, Mr. Narasimha Rao alleged.

Indian Labour Party leader Dasari Sundaram and Revolutionary Youth Federation of India State convener B. Subba Rao attended the meeting.