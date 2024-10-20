GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gaur attacks Konda Reddi tribal woman in Rampa Agency

The attack reportedly occurred three days ago while the victim was involved in farm work in a protected forest area; victim suffered minor injuries and is out of danger 

Updated - October 20, 2024 08:39 pm IST - MAREDUMILLI

The Hindu Bureau
Gaur. Photo for representational purpose

Gaur. Photo for representational purpose | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

A gaur reportedly attacked a Konda Reddi tribal woman while the latter was engaged in farm work in the protected forest near Maredumilli in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. Gaur (Bos gaurus) is classified as ‘vulnerable species’ and is endemic to Papikonda National Park. 

The victim has been identified as Matla Chandrakantamma belonging to the Konda Reddi tribe, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) in Andhra Pradesh. She is native of Gujja Maamidvalasa village near Maredumilli. The victim was cultivating a piece of land. The tribals in the Agency area here take up farming under Podu cultivation, a method in which a patch of forest is cleared to grow crops. 

Probe ordered

“A gaur is reported to have attacked the victim three days ago. It occurred inside the Protected Forest area. We are investigating the attack”, Rampachodavaram Sub-Divisional Forest Officer T. Anusha told The Hindu. The victim who suffered minor injuries is being treated in Government Area Hospital, Rampachodavaram and is said to be ‘out of danger’. 

Ms. Anusha has added that a report on the incident for the compensation to the victim is yet to be received from the revenue authorities.

Published - October 20, 2024 03:13 pm IST

