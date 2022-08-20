‘Gau puja’ in every household is TTD’s motto: Y.V. Subba Reddy

He participates in ‘Gokulashtami’ celebrations at Sri Venkateswara Saptha Gopradakshinasala

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy feeding a cow during the ‘Gokulashtami’ celebrations at Saptha Gopradakshinasala in Tirupati on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy announced that ‘gau puja’ will be made a ritual in every household, adding that the TTD would even extend financial assistance to the needy temples for this purpose.

He was speaking after launching the ‘Gokulashtami’ celebrations at Sri Venkateswara Saptha Gopradakshinasala and its in-house dairy farm along with board members Pokala Ashok Kumar, M. Ramulu and Chennai Local Advisory Committee Chairman A.J. Sekhar Reddy on Friday.

He recalled that the TTD had embarked on a project to gift a pair of cow and calf to nearly 200 temples across the country as part of ‘Gudiko Gomatha’ programme.

He also recalled the conduct of ‘Navaneetha Seva’ at the temple, presentation of cows and bullocks to organic farmers, patronage to purchase of organic products directly from recognised farmers as steps to encourage cow-based natural farming.

Earlier, the chairman was extended a traditional welcome by the priests, Joint Executive Officers Sada Bhargavi and V. Veerabrahmam, Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Narasimha Kishore, Goshala Director K. Haranatha Reddy and was garlanded by an elephant at the event amid bhajans by classical artistes.

The chairman performed ‘Go Puja’ by feeding cattle and praying at Venugopala Swamy shrine.