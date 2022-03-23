Gati Shakti MMCT commissioned near Guntakal

The new railway siding of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited(IOCL) was commissioned at Nakkanadoddi station of Guntakal Division, falling under South Central Railway, on Tuesday as the first-ever ‘Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal’.

This Gati-Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal of the IOCL has been allowed to handle inward petroleum oil and lubricant (POL) traffic.

The new Gati-Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal (GSMMCT) policy has been introduced with a view to boost investment from the industry in the development of additional terminals for handling rail cargo, a release from the SCR said.

These terminals will ease the handling of freight commodities for transportation by rail with enhanced facilities duly providing safe and secure transportation.

Under this policy, apart from new sidings, the under-construction and existing private sidings/terminals can also migrate to convert as a GSMMCT. The policy envisages maintenance and operation of assets like track, signal, and telecom, over-head equipment to be borne by the Railways, staff costs (Commercial staff deployed at GSMMCT) to be borne by the Railways. No terminal charges shall be levied on cargo for which the GSMMCTO himself is the consignor and/or consignee.

No terminal access charges will also be levied for rakes of privately-owned wagons handled at these terminals built on non-Railway land.