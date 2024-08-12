Gates of Srisailam Dam closed as flood inflows from upstream areas recede

The officials closed the gates of Srisailam Dam on the Krishna River in Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh on August 12 (Monday).

ADVERTISEMENT

As the rains have stopped in Karnataka and Maharashtra, the inflows into the Jurala project upstream the Srisailam reservoir has receded. As a result, the authorities closed the gates of the project. The Srisailam reservoir is now receiving water from the Sunkesula project, leading to a significant reduction in the flood water level.

“The inflows into the upper part of the Srisailam have receded, leading to the closure of the gates of the Srisailam Dam,” said Superintendent Engineer Sriramamurthy.

At present, 77,598 cusecs of water are reaching the Srisailam reservoir from the Sunkesula Barrage. The water level at the reservoir is between 885 feet and 881.20 feet, with the water stored being put at 194.3 tmc feet. Power generation continues as the flood water is being released from the left and right hydroelectric power stations.

As many as 30,671 cusecs of water is being released from the right power generation station in Andhra Pradesh, while 37,540 cusecs of water is being released from the left power generation station in Telangana, said the engineers at the Srisailam project.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.