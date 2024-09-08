GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gate no.69 of Prakasam Barrage being repaired

The counterweight of gate 69 broke when a boat from an unknown place upstream of the Barrage drifted towards the Barrage and hit the gate hard

Published - September 08, 2024 01:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Workers repair Prakasam Barrage gate no.69, in Vijayawada, on September 8, 2024.

Workers repair Prakasam Barrage gate no.69, in Vijayawada, on September 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: G. N. Rao

The Water Resources Department (WRD) officials took up repair works on gate no.69 of the Prakasam  Barrage constructed across river Krishna in Vijayawada. The WRD officials fixed a metal box to repair the counterweight of gate 69 by Saturday evening (September 7, 2024). The metal box would be filled with metal and concrete. It would take another two to three days to complete the repair work. 

The counterweight of gate 69 broke when a boat from an unknown place upstream of the Barrage drifted towards the Barrage and hit the gate hard on last Monday. In the incident, the counterweight broke into two pieces. The officials, on Thursday (September 5, 2024), removed the counterweight of gate 69 that was damaged when a boat drifted away towards the Barrage and hit the gate hard. The WRD officials have set a target of completing the repair work in a week. 

Another two boats were stuck near the 67, 68 and 69 gates. The boats are obstructing the free flow of flood water being discharged from the Barrage. The WRD officials closed four gates to take up the repair works and also to remove the boats that were stuck near the gates.

Published - September 08, 2024 01:40 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / flood / rains

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.