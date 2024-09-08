Gate no.69 of Prakasam Barrage being repaired

The Water Resources Department (WRD) officials took up repair works on gate no.69 of the Prakasam Barrage constructed across river Krishna in Vijayawada. The WRD officials fixed a metal box to repair the counterweight of gate 69 by Saturday evening (September 7, 2024). The metal box would be filled with metal and concrete. It would take another two to three days to complete the repair work.

The counterweight of gate 69 broke when a boat from an unknown place upstream of the Barrage drifted towards the Barrage and hit the gate hard on last Monday. In the incident, the counterweight broke into two pieces. The officials, on Thursday (September 5, 2024), removed the counterweight of gate 69 that was damaged when a boat drifted away towards the Barrage and hit the gate hard. The WRD officials have set a target of completing the repair work in a week.

Another two boats were stuck near the 67, 68 and 69 gates. The boats are obstructing the free flow of flood water being discharged from the Barrage. The WRD officials closed four gates to take up the repair works and also to remove the boats that were stuck near the gates.