Gastroenteritis: Minister visits affected families in Adoni, promises support

He directs that all the residents be tested for COVID-19 too

Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas on Friday visited the houses of patients suffering from gastroenteritis (GE) in Arun Jyothi Nagar Colony of Adoni Municipality, and enquired about their health status.

Mr. Srinivas assured the residents of all help from the State government and asked them not to panic, but to cooperate with the health and municipal officials to improve the situation.

‘Depute expert’

The Health Minister, accompanied by District Medical and Health Officer Rama Giddaiah and District Collector G. Veerapandian, reviewed the situation in the colony at the site of the medical camp, and ordered deputation of a gastroenterologist to the Urban Health Centre at Adoni. He asked the DMHO to camp at Adoni till normalcy was restored.

Five new cases were reported on Thursday, even as the officials were trying to find out the cause for the large number of GE cases.

Food poisoning suspected

Preliminary reports suggest food poisoning due to the prasadam consumed at a religious gathering as the reason.

Mr. Srinivas wanted that two ambulances be kept ready at the Urban Health Centre and in the colony so that needy persons could be shifted to the GGH in Kurnool for better treatment.

Four persons staying in the house of the woman who had died colony were still down with gastroenteritis.

The Health Minister directed that one team led by an MBBS doctor be deputed for every 100 houses in the colony that comprised of 1,500 houses to keep track of the patients’ health.

Mr. Srinivas also ordered that RTPCR tests be conducted for all the residents in the colony in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Kurnool MP S. Sanjeev Kumar, Minister for Labour G. Jayaram, Adoni MLA Y. Sai Prasad Reddy, and Municipal Commissioner R.G.V. Krishna participated in the review meeting, at which the Health Minister wanted that drinking water samples be sent to Vijayawada for cross-checking.

Mr. Srinivas also directed that a report be submitted to him every day at 5 p.m. on the situation in the colony and at Gorukallu village, where too a large number of GE cases had been reported in the last three days.