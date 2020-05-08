Gasping villagers rush out at dawn

It was around 3.30 a.m. on Thursday when thick fog engulfed villages in the R.R. Venkatapuram locality. The unusually foggy dawn in summer surprised the early risers, who suspected it was due to a fire accident nearby. But they were caught unawares by the pungent smell and breathlessness.

As news spread and people indoors also sufffered from nausea and dizziness, the residents understood that something had gone horribly wrong.

People came out of their houses and ran helter-skelter but many fell unconscious on the road. Sensing that there might have been a mishap at LG Polymers India, situated in the middle of the locality, some residents dialled the police.

‘A flight for survival’

“As we opened doors, we saw people running on the streets. Women carrying children, men carrying small bags stuffed them with valuables that they could lay their hands on. The thoroughfares were soon filled with people screaming and running. People even did not care to lock their houses. It was a run for survival,” said Babu Rao, a resident.

Police reached the spot immediately on jeeps, patrol vehicles and ambulances in tow. And the evacuation began. Several buses also joined the operation.

Some people left in their own vehicles, while auto-rickshsaw drivers picked up neighbours. Police also rescued many residents from the surrounding areas, who had locked themselves up in their houses in panic. By sunrise, the lanes of RR Venkatapuram were deserted.

“There was thick fog on the road. Some people fell unconscious on the road while running. We were frightened and locked ourselves in the house. Many police personnel also fell sick,” said Mani Kumar, a mechanical engineer from the area.

People came running till the Simhachalam-Pendurthi road. Locals in the surrounding areas of Pendurthi, Gopalapatnam provided them with water.

“We had breathing problems and were unable to see the road properly due to fog. I heard few fell in the drains while running,” said Ramana, another resident of RR Venkatapuram.

Man falls off terrace

A man went up to the terrace of his house to see what exactly happened. But, he fell off the terrace and sustained severe injuries. He was shifted to a hospital.

Around 20 animals including cattle and stray dogs reportedly died.

Many villagers also went to the LG Polymers plant site and staged a protest demanding stringent action against the authorities.