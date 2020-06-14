Gas well fire: ONGC sends team of experts to Assam

The officials of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Limited have deployed its Regional Crisis Management Team (RCMT) stationed at Narsapuram in West Godavari district to control the fire in the Oil India Limited (OIL) well in Assam.

Natural gas mixed with condensate started spewing uncontrollably from a well in the Baghjan fields in Tinsukia district of Assam on May 27, leading to a blowout. The officials evacuated more than 60,000 people from the neighbouring areas and the Assam government is trying to control the fire.

The RCMT stationed at Narsapuram, which has handled many gas and oil leaks, has been deployed to tackle the blowout in Assam.

Following the directions from the ONGC headquarters, the Krishna-Godavari Basin (KG Basin), Rajahmundry Asset Manager Adesh Kumar asked the RCMT to rush to Assam with the necessary equipment.

“The crisis management team stationed at Narsapuram has been sent to Baghjan with the necessary equipment. The three-member team comprising Superintending Engineer (SE-Drilling) D. Hari Prasad, field operator B. Ravindranath and senior worker K. Garata Raju went to Assam,” said RCMT head G. Srihari.

The team carried odylance cutting system which is used to cut huge metal debris and clear the blowout site, hydraulic torque wrench to unscrew the studs from the well head, hydraulic nut splitter to remove damaged and rusted nuts at the site and other equipment to Tinsukia district, Mr. Srihari said.

“Experts from Narsapuram RCMT have many emergency situations. Senior ONGC officers, technicians, drill and field operators and experts of other wings from different sites are trying to plug the leakage and control the blowout. We hope that the situation will be brought under control,” an ONGC official said.