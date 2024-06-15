ADVERTISEMENT

Gas spill from farmer’s borewell stopped by ONGC in Konaseema

Updated - June 15, 2024 06:26 pm IST

Published - June 15, 2024 06:25 pm IST - RAZOLE

The incident occurred in an aqua pond in Razole mandal

The Hindu Bureau

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) authorities and the District Fire Services personnel on Saturday stopped the spilling of natural gas mixed with water from a borewell near an aqua pond at Chintapalli village in Razole mandal of Dr.B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon in a borewell belonging to K. Vijayendra Varma, an aquafarmer who is using the borewell for aquaculture activity. 

“The spilling of natural gas along with water has been reported in an aqua pond in Razole mandal. The borewell does not belong to the ONGC. However, our personnel rushed to the spot and joined the local fire services authorities to prevent the spilling,” said an official communication from ONGC-Rajamahendravaram. Similar incidents occurred earlier in the Konaseema region.

The locals heaved a sigh of relief as the gas did not catch fire during the minor disaster response operation.

