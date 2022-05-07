Gas leaks as tanker hits another vehicle

A large tanker carrying hydrogen chloride from Hyderabad to Vellore met with an accident on National Highway No.44 near Garladinne in Anantapur district on Friday leading to leaking of the gas, but since it was not close to any habitation, no casualty was reported.

Ten personnel of the State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department from Anantapur rushed to the spot and began diluting the acid with water. The road was blocked on the stretch and for about two hours. The firemen toiled to dilute the acid and divert it into a large pit nearby to avoid any contamination or exposure to people travelling on the National Highway, said N. Aswartha, Additional District Fire Officer.