Andhra Pradesh

Gas leak tragedy: one more dies in hospital

P. Venkayamma (73) of Venkatapuram, who was affected by the styrene monomer vapour from the LG Polymers plant, died while undergoing treatment at the King George Hospital (KGH) on Tuesday night.

While her relatives said that she died to respiratory problems as a result of inhalation of styrene gas, doctors attributed it other problems also.

Venkayamma was admitted to the KGH after the gas leak tragedy on May 7. She was given treatment and discharged after a few days. She had also received ₹1 lakh as compensation from the government. She later developed some complications and ANMs and ASHA workers gave her some medicines, but her condition did not improve.

“She was brought to the hospital for second time on May 19 with complaints of dehydradation. She was put on a ventilator. She was also suffering from hypertension and electrolyte imbalance,” KGH Superintendent G. Arjuna said.

"We have sent the body for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death," he added.

