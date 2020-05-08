Gas leak: toll mounts to 12

One more person who was affected by the gas leak at LG Polymers died in Vizianagaram on Friday, taking the toll to 12.

Eleven persons died on Thursday, a couple of them soon after being admitted to KGH in a critical condition.

“The other 306 victims who are undergoing treatment at the King George Hospital (KGH) are recovering. There are no further casualties,” Andhra Medical College (AMC) Principal P.V. Sudhakar told The Hindu on Friday evening.

Of the 306 patients, 52 are children aged between 3 months and 15 years. Ten persons, who included three children, are being treated in the ICU. Around 50 victims are being treated at a few private hospitals.

Three children were seen in a happy mood eating apples as their mother sat on the bed in the Paediatrics Ward. On another bed, children were seen playing on the mobile phones.

Outside the ward, under the shade of a tree, an elderly woman was seen trying to engage her granddaughter, who recovered completely.

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana visited the children’s and other wards and interacted with the patients.

MLC P.V.N. Madhav and BJP national executive member Somu Veerraju accompanied Mr. Lakshminarayana.