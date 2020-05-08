Gas leak: there is no further danger, says NDRF

The clouds of vapour emitting from the styrene monomer tank in LG Polymers at R.R. Venkatapuram here have substantially come under control, and NDRF experts leading the containment operations say that it will take 24 to 48 hours more to declare it as a totally safe zone.

Eleven persons died and over 350 admitted to various hospitals following the gas leak in the early hours of Thursday.

Experts from the CSIR - National Environmental Engineering Research Institute and a specialised team from the NDRF 5th Battalion in Pune have already arrived, and are working in tandem with the company officials and the district administration to contain the emissions on a war-footing.

‘Don’t believe rumours’

“We cannot specify the percentage of containment, but we can assure that there is no further danger. But it may take 24 to 48 hours to declare it a safe zone. We advise people not to believe in rumours and create panic situation,” said Zahid Khan, Commandant of the NDRF 10th Battalion that was heading the operations.

Two experts from the NDRF, Pune, who specialise in the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) disaster management, were working in tandem with the NDRF 10th Battalion and the NEERI scientists to bring down the emissions to zero level as fast as possible.

Antidote arrives

About 500 kg of para-tertiary butyl catechol (PTBC) was flown into the city in a special cargo flight from Gujarat.

“This chemical will stimulate a reaction to solidify the liquid styrene monomer inside the tank. Once solidified, there will be no formation of vapour, and hence there shall be no emission of any kind of gas or vapour,” said Mr. Zahid Khan.

It is learnt that the PTBC has already been pumped into the 2,400-capacity tank, thus initiating the solidifying process, and that the pressure inside the tank has dropped much below the danger level.

Officials said that the styrene vapours that leaked were heavy in nature and did not spread beyond the 3 to 4 km radious. “But even that is contained now,” they added.

To gain the confidence of the people living in the vicinity, the NDRF conducted a rally on Friday.

Panel begins probe

Meanwhile, the high-power committee constituted by the State government to probe the matter began preliminary investigation.

The committee comprised Neerab Kumar Prasad, Special Chief Secretary - Environment and Forests; R. Karikal Valaven, Special Chief Secretary - Industries & Commerce; V. Vinay Chand, Collector and District Magistrate, Visakhapatnam; R.K. Meena, Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam; and Vivek Yadav, Member Secretary, AP Pollution Control Board.

The committee will primarily probe the reasons for the leakage, look into whether the company adhered to all safety protocols, study if there will be long-term effects in the surrounding villages, recommend proposed action to be taken against the factory in case of any negligence on its part, and suggest measures to be taken by industrial units, including safety audits, to prevent such accidents in the future.

The committee will submit its final recommendations within one month.