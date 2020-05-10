Gas leak: situation under control, says Kannababu

District in-charge Minister Kurasala Kannababu has said that the situation at LG Polymers, where a gas leak had occurred in the early hours of Thursday, is fully under control.

He said that review meetings were held twice with higher officials and the experts on Sunday and all out efforts are being made to restore normalcy in the area on a war-footing. Mr. Kannababu along with Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana and Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivas addressed the media here on Sunday evening.

The temperature was brought down from 98.4° Celsius to 92.6° Celsius on Sunday evening. The toxicity of the atmosphere in areas surrounding the plant has been brought down to minimal levels and efforts were on to bring it down to zero and again review the situation after 24 hours. After the experts declare that the areas were totally safe, the government would take a decision.

He said all the affected persons, under treatment at various hospitals, were recovering. The State and the Central governments and the district authorities had held discussions with the parent company of LG Polymers in South Korea, through a videoconference. The diplomats of both the countries had also participated in the meet.

He said that the six committees, appointed to investigate the mishap, would mainly concentrate on public health, environmental impact and impact on animals.