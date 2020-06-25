Gas leak: panel given time to submit report till June 30

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 June 2020 23:04 IST

12 persons were killed and many hospitalised in the incident

The State government has extended the time for submission of report by the high-power committee that is probing the styrene monomer vapour leak incident at the LG Polymers unit here till June 30.

The government had earlier asked the committee to submit the report by June 22.

The committee was constituted to investigate into the May 7 incident that had killed 12 persons and hospitalised many others residing in the vicinity of the factory located at R.R. Venkatapuram village.

The committee is headed by Special Chief Secretary (Environment and Forests) Neerabh Kumar Prasad and comprises three members – Special Chief Secretary (Industries and Commerce) R. Karikal Valaven, district Collector V. Vinay Chand and Police Commissioner R.K. Meena. A.P. Pollution Control Board member-secretary Vivek Yadav is its member-convener.

The committee had held a series of meetings with the technical experts, stakeholders, kin of victims, the police, political parties and NGOs.

The committee, besides probing the cause of the incident, would also find possible solutions to address the concerns raised by the victims and recommend steps to be taken, and identify hazardous industries.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had stated action would be initiated against LG Polymers based on the report of the committee. He did not rule out shifting of the industry.