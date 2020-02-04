Andhra Pradesh

Gas blow out in Uppudi village in KG Basin plugged after 42 hours

ONGC personnel sprinkle water to the coolant, the equipment being used to plug the gas leakage at Uppudi village in East Godavari district on February 03, 2020.

ONGC personnel sprinkle water to the coolant, the equipment being used to plug the gas leakage at Uppudi village in East Godavari district on February 03, 2020.   | Photo Credit: S. RAMBABU

ONGC Crisis Management team, and fire personnel from Rajahmundry, Narsapuram, and Mumbai assisted by the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response and Fire Services personnel with some private agencies finally arrested the leak

After struggling for about 42 hours, experts of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), plugged the gas blow out at Uppudi village in East Godvari district on Tuesday.

Gas started gushing from a closed well in Katrenikona mandal in the district around 3 p.m. on Sunday, when the employees of PFH Oil and Gas Private Limited, which took lease of the well opened the valve of a pipe connected to it.

Mixed team of experts

ONGC Crisis Management and fire personnel from Rajahmundry, Narsapuram, and Mumbai were pressed into service to plug the leak. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response and Fire Services personnel and some private agencies assisted the ONGC’s Crisis Management team in the operation.

Speaking to The Hindu, ONGC’s General Manager (Production) and Area Manager B. Prasada Rao, who monitored the operation, said the blow out was arrested at 10.50 a.m. on Tuesday.

Special technology used

Crisis Management Deputy General Manager (DGM) A.V. Rama Rao said the gas leakage was plugged with a special technology after the pressure was reduced on the third day on Tuesday.

East Godavari district Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy and Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi visited Uppudi village and enquired about the situation with the ONGC personnel.

