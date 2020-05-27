Gas leak from borewell in Achanta, villagers evacuated

Tension mounted in Vemavaram village in Achanta mandal on Wednesday, when gas leaked from a borewell while taking up repair works in Achanta mandal.

Villagers ran helter-skelter from their houses as gas gushed out from the borewell with heavy sound.

On receiving information, Police, Fire, Revenue and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams rushed to Vemavaram and shifted the locals to safe places.

“We cannot tell the type of gas which is leaking from the borewell but as a precautionary measure, villagers were evacuated and efforts are on to plug the leakage. The situation is under control in Vemavaram,” an officer said.