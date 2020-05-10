Andhra Pradesh

Gas leak: all trains passing through Vizag diverted

Goods train crew suffered giddiness after inhaling the gas, says DRM

The Indian Railways has diverted all the Shramik Special and good trains passing through Visakhapatnam owing to the gas leak incident occurred at LG Polymers, claiming 12 lives and hospitalising more than 500 people.

Instructions have been issued to the railways authorities to divert the Shramik Special and goods trains proceeding towards Odisha via Visakhapatnam , said Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) P. Srinivas.

“We have operated more than ten Shramik Special trains towards Odisha in the last four days, and the trains have been diverted via Kondapalli and Ballarshah route,” the DRM said.

A few goods trains passed through Rajamahendravaram, Tuni, Samalkot stations for two days after the disaster.

On Friday night, the crew while passing Visakhapatnam developed vomiting and fell sick.

Services resumed through Duvvada

“Immediately, we stopped all the goods trains proceeding towards East Coast Division en route and diverted them. No train will be allowed on Visakhapatnam route until further orders,” Mr. Srinivas told The Hindu.

Railway officials resumed goods and parcel traffic through Duvvada and Simhachalam North after two days of the incident as the situation returned normal on Sunday. Cleaning of Shramik Special trains were being done after the gas leak incident and catering arrangements were made for passengers travelling on diverted routes, the DRM said.

