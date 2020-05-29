Andhra Pradesh

Gas leak-affected people stage protest

Gas leak affected people seek issue of lifetime health cards.

Gas leak affected people seek issue of lifetime health cards.   | Photo Credit: Arranged

They seek immediate shifting of LG Polymers plant

The victims of the LG Polymers styrene monomer vapour leak staged a protest at Venkatapuram on Friday demanding immediate shifting of the plant.

The affected victims, under the aegis of the CPI(M), held banners in support of their demands. The other demands. include arrest of the company management, issue of lifetime health cards, construction of a super-specialty hospital, payment of compensation to all those living in 3-km radius of the plant, acquisition of the plant land by the government, provision of employment to local people and withdrawal of cases booked against CPI(M) leaders, who were waging struggles on behalf of the victims. They also condemned the arrest of party leader P. Venkata Reddy.

CPI(M) city secretary B. Ganga Rao decried the failure of the State government to arrest the company management even though three weeks had passed since the tragedy had occurred at the plant.

The government had failed to make a definite statement on shifting of the plant so far. It was dodging the issue in the name of committee reports.

He alleged that the company management was indulging in false propaganda in South Korea that the people of Venkatapuram were demanding continuation of the LG plant at the same place.

