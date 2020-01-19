Andhra Pradesh

Gas dealers ask people to save fuel, take out bicycle rally

Gas dealers taking out a rally in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday.

Gas dealers taking out a rally in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: S. RAMBABU

‘Precious resources should be saved for future generations’

Members of various domestic gas agencies, dealers and workers of East Godavari district took out a bicycle rally in the city on Sunday, urging people to reduce consumption of fuel.

East Godavari District Sales Manager N. Chandrashekar flagged off the rally at Pushkar Ghat. He urged consumers to conserve fossil fuels and natural resources for future generations.

“Gas, fuel, power and water are precious. The country’s development is dependent on fuel and water,” Mr. Chandrashekar said, appealing to consumers to use these resources judiciously.

Gas distributor Peetala Jaya Babu shed light on fuel-saving techniques. Dealers and workers too appealed to consumers to ensure that their equipment was in good condition and that there were no gas leakages.

Mr. Chandrashekar stressed the need for a ‘Bicycle Day’ and said cycle rallies were planned in 200 cities across the country.

Dealers K. Sambasiva Rao, M. Appaji. Ch. Ravi Prasad, V. Durga Prasad, N. Prasad and others participated.

Comments
