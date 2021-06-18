Garuda Varadhi to beextended till Alipiri

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy favoured extension of Garuda Varadhi flyover till Alipiri to tackle the increasing traffic difficulties in Tirupati.

The decision came in the view of the TTD receiving many representations requesting for the extension of the flyover which is already half-way through the construction. The proposal will be discussed in the board of trustees meeting scheduled on Saturday and a decision with regard to the preparation of estimates would also be arrived at in the meeting.

The feasibility of allowing more number of devotees for darshan at Tirumala will also be discussed in tomorrow’s meeting.

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, Mr. Subba Reddy said the COVID-19 played a spoilsport in the implementation of various social schemes. Though a decision to reintroduce ‘Kalyanamastu’ - a mass marriage scheme was already taken, the TTD could not move ahead with the plan when the second wave happened. Similar was the case with regard to the decision of constructing temples at SC, ST, BC and other downtrodden localities.

Mr. Subba Reddy said the TTD contributed its part during the tough times by organising spiritual programmes for global well-being, including Virata Parva and Sundarakanda Parayanam.