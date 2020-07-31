Garuda Varadhi project will be completed within nine months: MCT Commissioner

The elevated corridor project in Tirupati, Garuda Varadhi, aimed at providing a hassle-free channel to Tirumala-bound devotees as well as easing traffic congestion for the local residents, is all set to be completed within nine months, said MCT Commissioner P.S. Girisha.

A precast segmental bridge was erected atop the pier at Prakasam centenary park junction on Friday.

Special puja was also performed at the bridge, which was formally lifted and placed atop the pillar with the help of a remote by TTD trust board Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, in the presence of Mr. Girisha and local legislator Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.

Mr. Girisha said the distance of three km from Nandi Circle to APSRTC junction would take only four minutes on the flyover as against 30 minutes, and would help reduce waiting time at traffic signals. “The bottom traffic will be cleared in a month and we hope to get the corridor fully ready in nine months,” he added.

Mr. Subba Reddy said that the present government made adequate changes to the project by taking into consideration local needs. It would be of huge relief for the pilgrims visiting Tirumala, he added.

The 6-km-long elevated corridor requires 2,025 such segments, out of which 230 have already been readied at the casting yard. Fourteen segments would be placed between two piers for a distance of 43 metres.

Funds constraint

The funding pattern for the project was originally designed at 66:33, with TTD having to meet two-thirds of its cost, as it is actually meant to benefit visitors to Tirumala. The change of guard at the government and legal wrangles initially made the TTD walk out of the project, leaving the MCT and Tirupati Smart City Corporation disillusioned and overburdened.

Though the TTD expressed willingness to share the cost, the revenue loss thrust by COVID-19 situation and the resultant lockdown proved to be a bane. Mr. Girisha expressed confidence that the TTD would bear the cost at least by the next financial year. Meanwhile, the contractors have been asked to mobilise funds on their own ‘for the time being’.