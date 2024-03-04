‘Garuda Seva’ observed at Srinivasa Mangapuram temple

March 04, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The ‘Garuda Seva’ was performed at the Srinivasa Mangapuram temple here on Monday, as devotees gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the deity. Going by the adage ‘Sishta Rakshana’, the procession is a representation of the Lord embarking on his celestial carrier ‘Garuda’ to rescue of his devotees in trouble.

Lakshmi Haram

The event was preceded by a grand procession ‘Shobha Yatra’, where the ‘Lakshmi Kasula Haram’ adorned to the deity of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala was taken in a procession from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) administrative building up to Srinivasa Mangapuram, to be adorned to the processional deity during the ‘Garuda Seva’.

Similarly, Andal Ammavari garlands were taken in a procession from Sri Govindaraja Swamy as a special gift to the Lord from Godha Devi. Pedda Jeeyangar and Chinna Jeeyangar carried the garlands and offered them to Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam, who handed it over to the temple priests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Special Grade Deputy Executive Officer V. Varalakshmi, Vigilance Guard Officer Bali Reddy and Superintendent Chengal Rayulu were among the participants.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.