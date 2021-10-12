Garuda Seva marks fifth day of Brahmotsavams

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy carrying ‘silk vastram’ to the Tirumala temple on Monday.

Tirumala

12 October 2021 02:01 IST

Religious fervour marked the auspicious Garuda Seva that was observed on the fifth day of the annual Brahmotsavams on Monday at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara.

Special prayers were offered to Lord Malayappa Swamy seated atop the golden Garuda Vahanam at the Kalyanotsava mandapam inside the temple.

The deity was adorned with rare and precious ornaments like Makara kanti, a five-layered Lakshmi haram, Sahasranama haram, and a diamond-studded golden crown among other antique jewels.

Earlier, the day commenced with the Mohini Avatharam in the morning. Lord Malayappa, dressed in elegant attire, was seated atop the ivory palanquin as the priests carried out the religious proceedings. Pilgrims who reached the temple town had a hassle-free darshan as only a limited number of tokens were made available.

Special religious and cultural programmes were conducted at Vasantha mandapam and Nada Neerajana mandapams.